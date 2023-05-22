article

Houston Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need your help identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for a 2016 murder.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016, 21-year-old Natalie Fisher was killed in the 400 block of Holmes Road in Houston.

Police said Fisher was found stabbed multiple times and died as a result of the injuries she sustained.

The family of Natalie Fisher is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for this murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.

Information may be reported by calling (713) 222-TIPS, submitted online by clicking here, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward.