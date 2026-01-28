NASA employees 'in good health' after plane incident at Ellington Airport

The Brief Two NASA employees are said to be "in good health" after a plane incident at Houston's Ellington Airport. The incident is not expected to interrupt NASA's upcoming moon mission. A plane allegedly landed on its belly due to landing gear failure.



Two NASA employees are said to be "in good health" after Tuesday's plane incident at Houston's Ellington Airport.

Houston NASA plane incident update

The high-altitude WB-57 aircraft departed July 8, 2025, from Ellington Field in Houston, Texas, headed to the Texas Hill Country. The aircraft will use the DyNAMITE (Day/Night Airborne Motion Imager for Terrestrial Environments) sensor system to take Expand

What we know:

The communications team for NASA shared an update Wednesday on social media.

NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens said Tuesday's plane incident involved two NASA employees who were onboard. Both have since been cleared and are said to be "in good health."

The two employees were using one of NASA's WB-57 planes for routine flight training on Tuesday. The plane left the airport at 10:19 a.m. and landed about an hour later.

NASA is conducting an investigation into Tuesday's incident and will provide details in the future.

The incident is not expected to impact NASA's Artemis II mission, which will send a crew of four astronauts around the moon in early February.

What we don't know:

The employees involved have not been identified, and it's not clear what injuries they had from the incident, if any.

The backstory:

Several fire trucks responded to the WB-57 aircraft at Ellington Airport on Tuesday.

NASA's communications team reported that a mechanical issue led to a "gear-up landing." No injuries were reported.

The runway was closed off until the plane was removed.

