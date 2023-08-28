NASA and the National Forest Service are joining forces to offer a truly unique opportunity - the distribution of living artifacts from spaceflight history.

In an exciting collaboration, the two organizations will give out Artemis Moon tree seedlings that flew around the Moon on the Artemis One mission last year.

Last year, nearly 2,000 tree seeds embarked on an extraordinary journey, rocketing into outer space. These seedlings are a tangible connection to humanity's exploration of space and a symbol of the enduring spirit of discovery.

The Moon pictured from the International Space Station while orbiting 264 miles above the Pacific Ocean in between Fiji and American Samoa.Credits: NASA

This initiative is not new to NASA, as it harkens back to over 50 years ago during the Apollo 14 mission.

Now, with the Artemis Moon tree seedlings, NASA aims to inspire a new generation of space enthusiasts by distributing these living pieces of history.

The Artemis Moon tree seedlings are now available for schools, libraries, museums, and other institutions to apply to receive.

NASA encourages these organizations to visit their website, https://beta.nasa.gov/stem-content/apply-for-an-artemis-moon-tree-seedling/, to apply and take part in this extraordinary opportunity.