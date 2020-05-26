NASA communities excited about first astronaut launch in almost a decade

"NASA has been in Taylor Lake Village since the beginning of the space program," said Taylor Lake Village Mayor Jon Kenny.

This tree in the Taylor Village Park illustrates how much this community loves NASA.

RELATED: NASA astronauts go back to the future with capsule launch

The carved tree sculpture represents the Saturn program.

"We have Mars stuck up there and a reserve flag ready to go on Mars when humans set foot on Mars," Kenny said.

A trip to Mars seems likely when you consider what's supposed to happen Wednesday at Kennedy Space Center.

Space Xs first astronaut launch.

Advertisement

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will become the first astronauts to launch from Florida in 9 years.

MORE: What you should know about SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, the spacecraft poised to make history

"I'm just excited for the whole nation that we now control our astronauts going to our space station even though it's an international space station we are the ones who really formed the basis for that," the mayor said.