A mysterious respiratory illness has become an alarming health concern in the canine community and has vets and pet owners baffled.

"They started seeing some unusual signs in dogs where they weren't responding to the usual treatment for what we see in respiratory illnesses," said Dr. Stephanie Bolden with City Vet.

The symptoms are like what people go through with the flu.

"Lethargy fever no appetite coughing other respiratory signs," Bolden said.

Vets say the mysterious respiratory illness is more serious than kennel cough.

"This tends to last a lot longer than typical kennel cough, in spite of antibiotics and anti-inflammatories," said Bolden. "Some dogs have died from it we don't typically see that with kennel cough."

The mystery illness was first reported in dogs in Pennsylvania.

Now as many as 14 states are documenting cases.

"We have not seen any cases in Houston yet, but I think at this point most veterinarians are keeping their eye out particularly shelter veterinarians because we know this particular disease is much more commonly seen in high-volume areas like shelters and boarding facilities," Bolden said.

You should contact your vet as soon as you notice any of the symptoms and keep your dog away from other dogs.

"Use extra caution when taking your pet to the dog park and on walks," said Bolden. "Probably better to avoid nose-to-nose contact with other dogs."