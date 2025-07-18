Mykawa Road police shooting: HPD sergeant shot, hospitalized by suspect

The Brief A Houston Police sergeant was shot in the leg when responding to a suspicious person call in southeast Houston. Officials report a male suspect immediately started shooting at officers once they arrived at the scene. The suspect was also shot by the sergeants. Both the sergeant and suspect were taken to the hospital and were last said to be in stable condition.



A Houston Police Department sergeant was shot and hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with a suspect in southeast Houston.

Police shooting on Mykawa Road

What we know:

Assistant Chief Rodriguez says authorities received a call about a suspicious person near Mykawa Road and Almeda Genoa Road.

Two sergeants who were working together arrived at the scene and saw a male with a weapon who immediately began shooting at them, Sgt. Rodriguez reported.

The suspect shot one sergeant in the leg and the sergeants returned fire, hitting the suspect as well, officials say.

Both the sergeant and suspect were taken to the hospital and were last said to be in stable condition.

Sgt. Rodriguez reported the scene is still being processed and officials are collecting evidence.

What we don't know:

Houston police have not shared the identity of the suspect or if charges will be filed at this time.

What they're saying:

Mayor John Whitmire gave this statement:

"I am grateful that the injuries sustained by Houston Police Sergeant Paul George in last night’s shooting are non-life-threatening. The 27-year HPD veteran is in good spirits.This incident reminds us of the daily dangers our officers face in service to our city. Their courage and dedication do not go unnoticed. Public safety is my top priority, and I remain committed to supporting HPD and doing everything I can to protect our officers and all Houstonians."