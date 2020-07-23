Murder suspect who fired shots at authorities in Cypress found dead from apparent self-inflicted wound

Deputies in Cypress have entered the home where a murder suspect was barricaded and found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted wound.

Christopher Julian, 27, was suspected of shooting and killing his friend, 27-year-old Samuel Schmitt, in the 33000 block of Kinley Ann Court in Magnolia around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, were searching for Julian at his father's home in Cypress when they encountered gunfire.

Authorities issued a shelter in place and eventually, residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after multiple gunshots were fired on the 15200 block of Vincennes Oak in Cypress.

Residents in Cypress neighborhood evacuated due to gunshots.

There have been no reports of any other injuries.

