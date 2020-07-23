MCSO: Suspect in Magnolia murder considered 'armed and dangerous'

article

Authorities are searching for the suspect in a murder in Magnolia.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder in the 33000 block of Kinley Ann Court.

Deputies say suspect Christopher Julian, 27, fled the scene in a silver Nissan passenger car with TX license plates MPT5747.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect is "armed and dangerous". Authorities say he has a warrant for aggravated assault and a pending charge for murder.

