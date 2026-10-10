Multiple police vehicles hit after drivers breach barriers of crash scene, Houston police say

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The Brief Houston police said one person was killed after a driver ran a red light early Saturday morning. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday on Hillcroft Avenue. During the course of the investigation, police said multiple vehicles drove through police barricades and one hit a sergeant, causing minor injuries.



Houston police said multiple police vehicles and a sergeant were hit by suspected intoxicated drivers who breached the barriers of a deadly collision early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Hillcroft Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, multiple witnesses said a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Hillcroft was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver ran a red light at Richmond Avenue and hit another vehicle.

Police said one person had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver accused of running the red light and causing the crash allegedly left the scene, but was taken into custody a short distance away. Police said the driver was evaluated, but did not meet the threshold for intoxication.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Sergeant hit while investigating crash

Police said multiple vehicles drove through police barriers during the course of the investigation. Some of those drivers were suspected of being intoxicated and some drivers hit police vehicles.

A sergeant was struck by a vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Police said a passenger in the first vehicle to drive through police barriers was taken into custody on a felony warrant. Other drivers were being evaluated for driving while intoxicated and transported for further follow-up.