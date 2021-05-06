Multiple people struck by car in west Harris Co. parking lot; 1 dead

A woman died and multiple other people were injured after they were struck by a car in the parking lot of a business in west Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the 1200 block of N Mason Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say one woman was transported by Life Flight, but she was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Two other people were taken to hospital, one in serious condition. Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, it appears that the driver of the car intentionally ran into the people in the parking lot, but it is unclear why.

The sheriff’s office says there was some sort of altercation involving seven or eight people that occurred in the parking lot before the people were struck, but it’s unknown how the driver was involved in that altercation.

Authorities say the driver left the scene after the people were struck, but he later returned. He is being questioned.

Investigators are also speaking with witnesses at the scene and will review surveillance video.

