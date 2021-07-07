‘Multiple injuries’ after tornado touches down on Georgia naval base

A suspected tornado touched down at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Southeast Georgia Wednesday, causing multiple injuries and damage, the naval base confirmed to FOX Television Stations.

"There are reports of multiple injuries and damage to multiple recreational vehicles in the base RV park, and also reports of damage to buildings and structures on the installation," the base wrote on social media.

According to Lt. Stewart Phillip, the tornado touched down at approximately 5:50 p.m. local time.

"As many as 10 people have been injured," Phillip, a commander at Submarine Group 10 at the naval base, told FOX Television Stations. "All of those injured have been classified as non-serious or minor injuries."

The base said many of those injured were transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

There has been no damage to any sensitive military asset or submarine.

Damage assessments are ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

"While the situation here is still very dynamic, I want to thank all of our first responders and Camden County first responders for their quick actions," said Capt. Chester Parks, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay commanding officer. "Their quick response most certainly helped."

The suspected tornado struck as Tropical Storm Elsa continues to move northeast from Florida into Georgia, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding to areas.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, Elsa moved inland and was about 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee with sustained winds of 50 mph.

Forecasters said the system would move north to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before heading out in the Atlantic Ocean later this week.

Tornado watches and warnings were issued Wednesday morning in several states, including Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

This is a developing story.

