Montgomery County Animal Control officers are investigating at least five dead dogs, in addition to dogs found dead in kennels. Those who know the woman say at least three dogs she was fostering, remain unaccounted for.

"As a rescuer ourselves, we would never ever dream of anything like this. This is absolutely horrifying," said Alyssa Perez.

It was a dog named Colby that led neighbors to wonder what was going on at the dead end of a Cut and Shoot street.

"They were from the street. She took them in to give them a second chance, and here we are," said Melanie Jackson.

"I was horrified, it was so sad knowing those animals that needed help, didn't get it. They got a worse situation than they had before," said Alyssa.

The neighbor in question was all over social media touting herself as a dog rescuer and foster. We can't name her since no criminal charges are currently filed.

Melanie and her daughter, Alyssa, say they couldn't believe what they were seeing and believing.

"We then see dog bones, and corpses in the kennels, like they died where they laid," said Melanie.

"There was another three kennels in the garage that kind of looked like they had been cleaned up," Alyssa said. "But you could still see matted up remains."

"I heard a lot of moaning and loud barking back in March," said neighbor Traci Ruzicka. "Unfortunately, I ignored it. I should have called animal control or something."

Traci says she gave a friends dog to her neighbor, and she won't say what happened to the dog.

"I thought maybe she sold it, maybe she needed the money. Just be honest about it," Traci said.

Dog rescuer Kiersten Burling says since last February she's been asking about the whereabouts of three dogs she was fostering,

The woman was away from her home for hours Monday, so we couldn't ask her to respond,

Anyone with information should contact Montgomery County Animal Control or the Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable's Office.