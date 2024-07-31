13 wanted for animal cruelty out of Houston, Harris County
HOUSTON - Thirteen people are wanted in Harris County on active felony and misdemeanor warrants for animal cruelty charges.
On Tuesday during a press conference, local leaders held a press conference to discuss their initiative to protect animals and name the individuals wanted.
Animal cruelty is a crime and includes a range of things harmful to animals. Intentional cruelty can range from failing to adequately provide an animal with food, water, shelter, socialization, or veterinary care to torturing, maiming, mutilating, or killing an animal.
Active Warrants as of July 31, 2024:
Zachery David Lovell
Age: 24
Warrant #: 1870197
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Lovell allegedly left four dogs in his car for 10 hours, resulting in the death of one dog due to extreme heat.
Shanetra Nicole Morant
Age: 37
Warrant #: 1869965
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Morant is accused of torturing a puppy with a broom and twisting the animals legs causing severe fractures.
Demarcus Smith
Age: 36
Warrant #: 1872074
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Smith allegedly abandoned two dogs, one of which was found dead and severely malnourished.
Justin Crome Alexander
Age: 35
Warrant #: 2425995, 2425996, 2425997
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x3)
Alexander is accused of abandoning three dogs, leaving them malnourished and infested with ringworm and roundworm.
Shawn Dewayne Clark
Age: 44
Warrant #: 1821011, 1821010
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x2)
Clark allegedly neglected two dogs to the point of death and severely malnourished another.
Marvin Keith Davis
Age: 43
Warrant #: 1868286
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Davis is accused of physically abusing a puppy, resulting in severe injuries.
Augusta Christopher Faucette
Age: 58
Warrant #: 1869915
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Faucette allegedly starved a dog named Della, leading to its death, after leaving the dog in a kennel with feces and urine.
Julio Cesar Hernandez
Age: 42
Warrant #: 2459177, 2459183, 2459181
Charge: Cruelty to Livestock Animals (x3)
Hernandez is accused of neglecting his horses, resulting in severe emaciation.
Derek Stephen Lowry Jr.
Age: 35
Warrant #: 1869966
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Lowry allegedly tortured a dog by kicking it repeatedly.
Ramiro Rodriguez
Age: 41
Warrant #: 2477663
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Rodriguez is accused of severely neglecting a Great Dane mix, leading to malnourishment and illness. Veterinarians determined the dog, Major, had heartworms, roundworms, hookworms, fleas, and a hot, large mass on his left leg, which turned out to be a bone tumor.
Joel Salazar
Age: 60
Warrant #: 2512347
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals
Salazar allegedly amputated a dog's leg without veterinary care because he couldn't afford it, resulting in severe suffering. Investigators found three Shepherd mix dogs with untreated wounds.
Joseph Nathan Sykes
Age: 43
Warrant #: 1869964, 2512358, 2512357
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x3)
Sykes is accused of neglecting three dogs, leading to severe malnourishment and death.
Billy Ray Young
Age: 30
Warrant #: 2514635, 2514636, 2514674
Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x3)
Young allegedly neglected two horses, leaving them severely underweight and without adequate food or water.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.