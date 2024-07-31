Thirteen people are wanted in Harris County on active felony and misdemeanor warrants for animal cruelty charges.

On Tuesday during a press conference, local leaders held a press conference to discuss their initiative to protect animals and name the individuals wanted.

Animal cruelty is a crime and includes a range of things harmful to animals. Intentional cruelty can range from failing to adequately provide an animal with food, water, shelter, socialization, or veterinary care to torturing, maiming, mutilating, or killing an animal.

Active Warrants as of July 31, 2024:

Zachery David Lovell

Age: 24

Warrant #: 1870197

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Lovell allegedly left four dogs in his car for 10 hours, resulting in the death of one dog due to extreme heat.

Shanetra Nicole Morant

Age: 37

Warrant #: 1869965

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Morant is accused of torturing a puppy with a broom and twisting the animals legs causing severe fractures.

Demarcus Smith

Age: 36

Warrant #: 1872074

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Smith allegedly abandoned two dogs, one of which was found dead and severely malnourished.

Justin Crome Alexander

Age: 35

Warrant #: 2425995, 2425996, 2425997

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x3)

Alexander is accused of abandoning three dogs, leaving them malnourished and infested with ringworm and roundworm.

Shawn Dewayne Clark

Age: 44

Warrant #: 1821011, 1821010

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x2)

Clark allegedly neglected two dogs to the point of death and severely malnourished another.

Marvin Keith Davis

Age: 43

Warrant #: 1868286

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Davis is accused of physically abusing a puppy, resulting in severe injuries.

Augusta Christopher Faucette

Age: 58

Warrant #: 1869915

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Faucette allegedly starved a dog named Della, leading to its death, after leaving the dog in a kennel with feces and urine.

Julio Cesar Hernandez

Age: 42

Warrant #: 2459177, 2459183, 2459181

Charge: Cruelty to Livestock Animals (x3)

Hernandez is accused of neglecting his horses, resulting in severe emaciation.

Derek Stephen Lowry Jr.

Age: 35

Warrant #: 1869966

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Lowry allegedly tortured a dog by kicking it repeatedly.

Ramiro Rodriguez

Age: 41

Warrant #: 2477663

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Rodriguez is accused of severely neglecting a Great Dane mix, leading to malnourishment and illness. Veterinarians determined the dog, Major, had heartworms, roundworms, hookworms, fleas, and a hot, large mass on his left leg, which turned out to be a bone tumor.

Joel Salazar

Age: 60

Warrant #: 2512347

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals

Salazar allegedly amputated a dog's leg without veterinary care because he couldn't afford it, resulting in severe suffering. Investigators found three Shepherd mix dogs with untreated wounds.

Joseph Nathan Sykes

Age: 43

Warrant #: 1869964, 2512358, 2512357

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x3)

Sykes is accused of neglecting three dogs, leading to severe malnourishment and death.

Billy Ray Young

Age: 30

Warrant #: 2514635, 2514636, 2514674

Charge: Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals (x3)

Young allegedly neglected two horses, leaving them severely underweight and without adequate food or water.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.