Multiple COVID-19 deaths reported at nursing and rehabilitation facility in Katy

Harris County health officials say an investigation is underway into a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Katy.

According to Harris County Public Health, there have been 15 deaths – six confirmed to be COVID-19 related and nine pending medical record review – at Sterling Oaks Rehabilitation-Katy.

HCPH’s initial investigation of the facility began on July 3 after two people tested positive for COVID-19 and were reported to HCPH. As the regulatory agency for healthcare facilities, Texas Health and Human Services is also working with the facility.

HCPH says they are actively monitoring 88 residents and staff members for COVID-19. One additional case is currently being monitored but is out of HCPH’s jurisdiction.

HCPH issued public health control orders to the facility to ensure compliance with infection control and prevention, to track viral transmission of virus causing COVID-19 and COVID-19 related deaths.

Harris County Public Health is continuing to work with Texas Health and Human Services and other state entities in the investigation.