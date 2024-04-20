Two children dead after 66-year-old woman crashes through wall at children's birthday party in Monroe County

A 5-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, siblings, were killed when a 66-year-old woman crashed through a wall at the Swan Boat Club in Newport at about 3 p.m. today.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, struggling to hold back tears, spoke about the deceased siblings.

According to Goodnough, the driver was intoxicated. She is lodged in the Monroe County Jail pending formal charges. The woman was not identified.

"The vehicle struck the north wall of the facility, entering the building," Goodnough said. "(It) came to rest approximately 25 feet inside the building."

In all, there were at least 15 people injured, including six adults and three children. At least six others were transported in private vehicles, so the total number of injured is not yet known.

Goodnough said that evidence is still being processed and that family members are still being reunited as of 8:30 p.m.

"The scene was described by first responders as extremely chaotic with a high level of emotion of those directly involved and those who witnessed the incident," Goodnough said.

At least seven first responder departments assisted at the scene.

Goodnough said there is evidence that the woman may have been drinking at a local bar before the crash. That is being investigated. He said that the business was shut down, and a search warrant was being executed Saturday night.