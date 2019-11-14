Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB mainlanes of North Freeway at Woodlands Pkwy

Multiple southbound mainlanes of the North Freeway are shut down at Woodlands Parkway in The Woodlands due to a major crash.

All southbound mainlanes were shut down Thursday morning, but three lanes are now open.

According to Texas DPS, a Greyhound bus occupied with 30 passengers was traveling south from Dallas when it became disabled on the outside shoulder around 2:30 a.m.

Soon after, it was struck by an 18-wheeler from behind.

Five passengers were hurt and are in stable condition. The driver of the 18-wheeler was also said to be hurt.

Drivers should expect delays as crews clean up the mess. The 18-wheeler was carrying bottles of water, which have spread around the scene as a result of the crash.

Police say as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday no charges have been filed.