Multi-level treehouse patio bar opens in the Heights

Patterson Park is officially open and shall be known as the "Treehouse on the Trail."



It’s the latest creative unique bar concept to hit the Houston area. The treehouse patio bar, located at 2205 Patterson Street in the Heights, is a whopping 9,000 square foot multi-level bar.

It’s tucked away in one of the White Oak Bayou Greenway banks that starts in downtown and stretches through the Heights.

Although you can’t see the Bayou from the bar, Patterson Park sits alongside a grove of trees, which does give you the feeling of being in a treehouse, next to a forest.

They rotate different food trucks and are open seven days a week strictly for 21 and up. This is a cash free establishment and your furry friends are welcomed.

