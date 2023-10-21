

The Houston Police Department is investigating the cause of a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist on the 5700 Woodway Drive.

Authorities say firefighters and police officers responded to a motorcycle crash around 9:31 p.m.

As the motorcyclist got off the freeway, police say he struck a telephone pole as he came to a stop. Police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

a motorcyclist tragically died after colliding with a telephone pole in West Houston, following an incident that occurred just before 10 PM last night on Woodway Drive;

According to investigators, a white van may have struck the motorcycle before driving away. Police say they still aren't 100% certain that this is the case, but they will review surveillance videos from witnesses and physical evidence to be sure.