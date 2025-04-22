Is Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George switching parties?

The Brief K.P. George, the embattled Fort Bend County Judge, made another appearance in court on Tuesday. New developments are stating that George's attorney accused Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton of waging "lawfare" against George. George is accused of participating in a hoax to drum up sympathy votes by attacking his own campaign with phony racist social media posts.



Fort Bend's embattled County Judge K.P. George could find a new political home in the Republican Party.

Could Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George really be switching parties?

FOX 26 asked Fort Bend County GOP Chairman Bobby Eberle, if George, currently a Democrat, would be welcomed as a member.

"I will welcome in anybody who acts and votes and pushes the Republican agenda. If someone votes Republican, then they are a Republican. You know, in the most diverse county in Texas, the only way we grow is by reaching out to multiple religions, multiple faiths, multiple ethnicities. We want people who share our conservative values," said Eberle.

That breaking development as George's attorney accused Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton of waging "lawfare" against his client.

"We believe this has been nothing but a politically motivated prosecution from day one," said Jared Woodfill, Defense Lawyer and a former Harris County Republican Party Chairman.

The backstory:

George is accused of participating in a hoax to drum up sympathy votes by attacking his own campaign with phony racist social media posts.

He's also been indicted for the more serious crime of political money laundering.

What they're saying:

In what was clearly intended as a PR counter-offensive, Woodfill revealed that DA Middleton has recently copped to his own ethics violations, albeit far less severe.

"There's a dual system of justice here. There is one system for the District Attorney and his campaign, another system of justice for Judge George," said Woodfill.

In a statement, Middleton acknowledged his campaign finance reporting lapse, insisting there was no "criminal intent".

George recently voted with Republicans on a proposal to re-draw Fort Bend County's political boundaries.

On a Commissioners Court equally divided between Democrats and Republicans, Judge George represents the swing vote.