The Houston Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcyclist and a car on 11700 Homestead Road on Tuesday.

Police say around 6:55 am, a 38-year-old man on a blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving southbound and approaching an intersection on East Mount Houston Road.

RELATED:Hardy Toll Road crash: 2 dead, another injured after chase in Harris County

While he was driving towards the green light, officials say a woman, 42, driving a Kia Sportage was traveling northbound at the same time on Homestead Road and turned left with a yield signal arrow.

The motorcyclist crashed right into the KIA at the intersection. Once paramedics arrived, they pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, according to police.

SUGGESTED:1 dead after Houston crash involving 18-wheeler, truck on McCarty Street

The identity of the motorcyclist is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Police say the woman was not injured but questioned and released.

Authorities will release more information on the investigation as it progresses.