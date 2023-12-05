Houston police are on the scene of a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:40 a.m., officials responded to the 200 block of McCarty Street at Portwall Street after reports of a crash between an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

According to preliminary info, police say one person was pronounced dead.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.



