Houston police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash on East Freeway on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of the East Freeway and police say a man was riding a red Honda GL1800 motorcycle westbound when he hit the back of a Toyota RAV4 being towed by another Toyota RAV4. The collision caused debris, which disabled a nearby maroon Dodge Ram pickup truck.

After the crash, the 64-year-old motorcyclist was lying on the roadway when he was then hit by an unknown vehicle that did not stop to render aid and left the scene. The drivers of the Toyota vehicles and the Dodge pickup stayed and called 911.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Houston police urge anyone with information about the driver who fled the scene or additional details regarding the incident to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.