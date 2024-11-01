Driver left after deadly Houston crash, police say

Houston police are investigating a crash that left one person dead on Thursday night.

The crash occurred around 11:24 p.m. in the 4500 block of Pershing Street.

According to police, the vehicle struck a parked trailer. The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

No information has been released about the driver or the passenger. The investigation is ongoing.