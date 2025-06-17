Motorcycle rider dead after crash involving two vehicles in west Houston

The Brief A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing into two vehicles on Westheimer Road, police say. Police say a Toyota tried crossing multiple lanes and the motorcycle driver hit the vehicle, sending them into the eastbound lane of traffic and crashing head-on with another vehicle. Houston police are continuing to investigate the crash.



A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing with two other vehicles in the west Houston-area on Monday night.

Sergeant R. Dallas with the Houston Police Department reports officers with the Vehicular Crimes Division were called to the 12200 block of Westheimer Road around 11 p.m.

Deadly motorcycle crash

What we know:

A Toyota was driving out of a shopping center and tried to cross the westbound lanes so they could make a left turn in the left lane, investigators said. However, a motorcycle driver going westbound hit the front side of the vehicle.

According to Sgt. Dallas, the crash sent the motorcycle rider into the opposite lanes as a Honda was traveling eastbound. The driver tried to get out of the way, but hit the motorcycle driver head-on, ejecting him from the bike.

The male rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police report.

The Honda driver was checked out by Houston Fire Department paramedics and decided to go to the hospital on his own. The Toyota driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators, officials said.

According to police, they do not believe the Toyota driver was intoxicated.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown if charges will be filed in the crash.