The Brief A man was shot and killed by a Houston police officer near Wirt Road and Hammerly Blvd. on May 23. Police say he aggressively approached officers while carrying a bat and a chunk of concrete. HPD released body-worn camera footage on Monday.



Houston police released body-worn camera video of an incident last month that ended with a man shot to death by an officer.

The video is graphic, and viewer discretion is advised.

Man shot by police at Hammerly, Wirt

The backstory:

The shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Hammerly Blvd., near Wirt Road, in northwest Houston around 3:40 p.m. on May 23.

Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an incident that started earlier that morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., a security guard called police about a man in the 7800 block of Long Point Road. The man was allegedly swinging a bat around and charging at the guard.

The guard reportedly tried using a taser on the suspect, but it wasn't successful.

Officers came to the scene, the guard filed a report, and authorities started to look for the suspect.

At about 3 p.m., the guard called police again about the same suspect.

Two officers were heading to the scene when they allegedly found the suspect with the bat on Wirt Road.

Officers ordered the suspect in English and in Spanish to put down the bat, but he allegedly threatened the officers with it.

Officers tried to use their tasers, but they weren't successful. Police said the man had a heavy jacket on that may have blocked the tasers.

Police say the suspect – still holding the bat – then walked to a nearby bus stop, picked up a chunk of concrete, and aggressively approached the officers.

That's when one of the officers shot at the suspect multiple times, striking him. Officials say officers tried to give him medical attention, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

Dig deeper:

HPD identified the officer who discharged his weapon as Officer K. Gideon. Officer Gideon is assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division. He was sworn in as an officer in October 2022.

What's next:

The incident is under investigation by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which is customary in Houston officer-involved shootings.