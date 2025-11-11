Mother speaks out after 12-year-old son drowns at Texas City Dike

The Brief 12-year-old Sebastian Ibarra drowned over the weekend while fishing at the Texas City Dike. Sebastian's family described him as a sweet, funny boy who was the oldest of four children. His mother said Sebastian was not wearing a life vest and is urging other parents to make sure kids always wear one in and around water.



A family is mourning the loss of 12-year-old Sebastian Ibarra, who drowned over the weekend while fishing at the Texas City Dike.

12-year-old drowns while fishing

Sebastian Ibarra

What we know:

Sebastian, a student at Bill Worsham Elementary School, had recently celebrated his 12th birthday. His mother described him as a sweet, funny boy, the oldest of four children, and known by his nickname, "Bash."

According to the family, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at the Texas City Dike. The family said they were fishing when the water became rough. Texas City police said the boy and his 6-year-old brother were in the water when their family suddenly lost sight of them and called 911 for help.

The younger brother was rescued by his father while crews searched for Sebastian. Sebastian was later found and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he tragically died.

Mother recounts tragic incident

What they're saying:

"I’m hurt, I’m broken, I’m dying inside," she said. "I want him home, but I can’t. I know I have to be strong for him and his brothers and sisters," said Sebastian's mother, Ashley Ibarra.

In an emotional interview, Ibarra recounted what happened.

"He was playing in the water. I had my baby with me in my arms and changing her, and I didn’t want him in the water," Ashley said. "I told him to get out of the water, he didn’t listen, and when I turned back, he was gone and he drowned. I tried to jump in, but I had my baby, and at the moment I wasn’t thinking. I was going crazy and didn’t know what to do. I just wanted to jump in and save him, but I couldn’t, and it was too late."

Ashley said she wants her son to be remembered for the love and joy he brought into their lives.

"I’m going to miss his smile. He was a gentleman," she said. "I just want him to be remembered as Sebastian, playing his game, calling his grandma, or leaving from school, or in the morning saying, ‘I love you, Mom,’ saying goodnight. I want him to be remembered as the sweet little boy he is."

The family created a fundraiser to help with funeral costs.

Aldine ISD response

Aldine ISD shared a statement, which reads as follows:

"With our deepest sympathy, we share the devastating news that a student from Aldine ISD tragically lost their life over the weekend. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy. Counselors and support staff are available for students and staff as needed."

Water Safety reminder

Sebastian was not wearing a life vest, his mother said, and she’s urging other parents to make sure children always wear a life jacket in and around water, whether it’s a pool, bay, river, or lake.

According to the American Red Cross:

Choose a U.S. Coast Guard–approved life jacket that fits your child’s weight and activity.

Make sure it’s snug (lift at the shoulders; the jacket shouldn’t ride up over the chin/ears).

Always wear it on docks, piers, boats, or when currents/conditions are unpredictable.

Supervise children within arm’s reach; a vest is not a substitute for an attentive adult.

Learn basic water rescue steps and CPR.