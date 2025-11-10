The Brief A 12-year-old boy drowned while in the water with his brother off of the Texas City Dike. The 6-year-old brother was rescued, but his older brother died at the hospital. Six firefighters were also injured when strong winds pushed their boat into rocks.



A 12-year-old boy drowned at the Texas City Dike on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

12-year-old boy drowns at Texas City Dike

The incident was reported around 3:10 p.m. Sunday near the end of the dike.

According to Texas City police, the boy was in the water with his 6-year-old brother when their family lost sight of them and called 911.

The Texas City Fire Department’s Marine Rescue team and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter responded for the search.

Authorities say the younger boy was rescued by his father while crews continued to search for the other boy.

The 12-year-old boy was eventually pulled out of the water, but he died at the hospital, the fire department confirms.

Firefighters injured

Six firefighters were also injured when their boat capsized, officials say. The strong wind reportedly pushed the boat into some rocks, causing the firefighters to be thrown.

Six firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two of them were released on Sunday.