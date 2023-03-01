Harris County officials have officially charged the woman who left her two children home alone.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a call on Tuesday in the 19700 block of Enchanted Oaks Drive about a four-year-old child walking around crying in a t-shirt and underwear. When they arrived, they found the child's home but no adult was there.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harris Co. mother accused of leaving her 1 and 4-year-old home alone to run errands

According to reports, when the deputies made their way into the home, they also found a one-year-old child laying in a bed with soiled linen. The child was said to be covered with urine and laying in feces.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office)

The inside of the home was reportedly disheveled, filthy, and the children had no food.

(Photo Courtesy of Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office)

Eventually, the mother, 30-year-old Ieshia Brown, arrived at the home and told officials she left her two children alone for about 10 minutes to run errands.

MORE: Man arrested after allegedly shooting up ex-girlfriend's home

Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of Child Abandonment with intent to Return. Her bond was set to $20,000.

The children were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and Child Protective Services was called and told the facts of the case.