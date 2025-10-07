Mother accused of shooting her 4 children has a 5th child unaccounted for, court documents say

The Brief Court documents are revealing new details in connection with the mother accused of shooting four of her children, killing two of them. Court documents also revealed that officials went to the family's home in Porter after learning the oldest child of Romelus was accounted for and was not in the vehicle where the other four children were. During the collection of evidence at the family home, court documents stated they observed a large amount of social security cards and other identification documents containing identifying information of numerous individuals. The items included social security cards, U.S. Treasury checks addressed to the home with different names on the checks.



What we know:

According to court documents obtained by FOX 26, multiple firearms were found with Oninda Romelus when authorities arrived at a gas station on October 4.

Court documents also revealed that officials went to the family's home in Porter after learning the oldest child of Romelus was unaccounted for and was not in the vehicle where the other four children were.

Authorities breached the door of the home to determine the welfare of the 17-year-old but the child was not located in the home.

FOX 26 has reached out to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office to confirm if the child has been located.

Court documents stated an initial warrant was completed for the family home relating to the offense of murder.

By the numbers:

During the collection of evidence, court documents stated they observed a large amount of social security cards and other identification documents containing identifying information of numerous individuals. The items included social security cards, U.S. Treasury checks addressed to the home with different names on the checks.

Court documents went into further detail as to the items that were found in the home.

Those items included:

1 dog

31 social security cards from the office

33 identification cards from the office

15 credit cards from the office

2 Treasury checks in envelopes from office

4 paper identification cards from office

15 packages of wrapped blank checks from office

2 unwrapped stacks of blank checks from office

8 pieces of mail from office

11 identification cards from master closet

1 social security card from master closet

1 pharmacy card from master closet

1 credit card from master bedroom

1 social security card from master bedroom

6 mail from box in kitchen

1 HP DeskJet 4155 E from office

1 HP Envy Inspire printer from office

3 notebooks from office

1 group of miscellaneous paper from office

Mother accused of shooting 4 children

The backstory:

Authorities say Romelus called 911 around 4:45 a.m. Saturday and told them to come to her location at a gas station in Angleton.

The sheriff’s office says four children had been shot. Romelus' 13-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter died from their gunshot wounds. Her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were also shot and airlifted to a Houston-area hospital. They are expected to recover.

"They’re dead": Court docs reveal disturbing details

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, video shows Romelus drive up to the gas station, get out of her car at a gas pump and talk on her phone while she fueled up her car.

When deputies arrived, Romelus reportedly backed away from them and the vehicle and didn’t respond to the deputies as they tried to speak to her.

Deputies detained her and looked inside her vehicle, finding the children shot.

According to court documents, an investigator attempted to speak with Romelus while she was in the back of a patrol car, but she wasn’t making sense.

Romelus was taken to the sheriff’s office and was interviewed by an investigator.

According to court documents, when the investigator asked her why she called 911, she said she couldn’t talk about it. Upon further questioning about why she called 911, she allegedly stated, "Instead of them doing it to me, I’m gonna do it to them."

When the investigator asked, "do what?," she stated, "kill them all," according to court documents.

As the investigator continued to question Romelus about why she was at the sheriff’s office and why she called 911, court documents state that she said she didn’t call 911, she called the "devil."

She also reportedly said that she was ready to work, which the investigator said did not make sense.

The investigator asked Romelus if she had any children, and she reportedly said, "Uhm." When the investigator asked her how many kids she had, court documents state that she named her four children and their ages.

The investigator asked where the children were. According to court documents, Romelus stated that they were with the "devil."

The investigator asked what she meant by that, and Romelus said, "they’re dead," court documents state.

When the investigator asked what she meant by that, she said, "cause you can’t take me without me taking you," court documents state.

According to court documents, she also stated that her children were dead to her.

$14 million bond

Romelus was arrested and charged in the case. She is being held at the jail on a $14 million bond.

Romelus lives in Porter, so the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

CPS issues statement

Melissa Lanford, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Spokesperson, said, "Child Protective Services is investigating this case and making sure that the safety and well-being of the surviving children is our first priority. Ms. Romelus has had contact with CPS on one other occasion. Details of that interaction are confidential but will be included in a public Child Fatality Report when our investigation is complete."