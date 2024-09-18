Mother of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray featured in 'compelling' Senate race ad

The Brief The ad features a grieving mother who blames Colin Allred for her daughter's murder, citing failures in immigration policy. Cruz's accusations aim to rally support among Texans concerned about illegal immigration, potentially swaying Latino voters. Political analysts suggest Allred should avoid the issue, as it poses significant challenges for his campaign amid Cruz's rising poll numbers.



From Senator Ted Cruz, a powerful allegation that's difficult, if not impossible, for his Democratic opponent to dispute.

"Jocelyn was a beautiful 12-year-old little girl. She was kidnapped, raped and murdered by two illegal immigrants that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Colin Allred released," said Cruz.

It is an attack made substantially more punishing by the testimony of the child's grieving mother, Alexis Nungaray, who appeared in a newly released campaign spot.

"She had no pants on. They bounded her feet, and they just left her, like nothing. All because of that policy 'catch and release' and Colin Allred pushing that policy ultimately took my daughter's life....If Collin Allred is elected, my heart would break again. It really would," says Nungaray in the minute-long advertisement.

Rice University Political analyst Mark Jones believes the emotional Nungaray testimonial will likely galvanize pro-Cruz support among Texans concerned about illegal immigration, as well as Latinos deeply empathetic with a mother's crushing loss.

"The issue itself of undocumented immigrants who are caught and released on the same day murdering a 12-year-old, that's compelling by itself. The fact that you have the mother clearly telling the story and going so far as to link Colin Allred and blame Colin Allred for her daughter's murder, well that's a very effective ad, and one I suspect we will be seeing quite a bit between now and November 5," said Jones.

FOX 26 offered Allred an opportunity to push back.

"I take offense at what Ted Cruz is doing, which is using a tragedy for his political gain, when he has been a part of stopping us from solving this problem and I can't stress this enough," said Allred.

With the Win It Back PAC funded spot likely to air in all 20 Texas media markets, Jones says Allred would be well advised to change the subject whenever possible.

"By and large, the best strategy for the Allred campaign is to avoid this issue, because it's a loser, however he addresses it," said Jones.

The latest polling has Cruz leading the race by margins ranging from four to eight percentage points.