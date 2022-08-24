More than 300 restaurants participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks

Foodies all over Houston are celebrating Houston Restaurant Weeks and supporting the Houston Food Bank at the same time.

In fact, Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual contributor to the Houston Food Bank, which is the largest food bank in the nation, serving 18 counties in southeast Texas.

FOX 26 weekly digital program Foodies & Friends has dedicated the entire month to highlighting restaurants participating in HRW. Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone chat with chefs and owners and highlight items on the special HRW menus

Other Restaurants highlighted on Foodies & Friends

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Original Ninfa's Uptown

Bistro Le Cep