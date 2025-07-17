More Houston restaurants, businesses using robots to provide services

The Brief More restaurants are turning to robots to provide services. RobotLAB CEO Elad Inbar shows us how it works at a Houston restaurant.



Next time you go to a restaurant, a robot may bring your drinks or food order. More Houston restaurants are turning to robots to cut costs and fill jobs they’ve struggled to fill.

Robots at restaurants, businesses

Big picture view:

RobotLAB, based in Dallas, says it has teamed up with Aramark restaurants across the country to reduce labor strain and streamline service. CEO Elad Inbar says they also provide robots that perform cleaning and security services.

Local perspective:

He showed us how a robot is serving customers in Kura Sushi in Houston.