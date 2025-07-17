More Houston restaurants, businesses using robots to provide services
HOUSTON - Next time you go to a restaurant, a robot may bring your drinks or food order. More Houston restaurants are turning to robots to cut costs and fill jobs they’ve struggled to fill.
RobotLAB, based in Dallas, says it has teamed up with Aramark restaurants across the country to reduce labor strain and streamline service. CEO Elad Inbar says they also provide robots that perform cleaning and security services.
He showed us how a robot is serving customers in Kura Sushi in Houston.
The Source: The information in this article comes from an interview with RobotLAB CEO Elad Inbar.