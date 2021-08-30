Expand / Collapse search

More children test positive for COVID-19 in August than in all of 2020 in Montgomery Co.: officials

FILE - A registered nurse, cares for COVID-19 patients in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Montgomery County officials released new numbers on Monday showing the exponential increase of COVID-19 cases in children. 

According to a release, more children have tested positive in August 2021 with COVID-19 than in all of 2020 (March 2020-December 2020). 

Officials said 1,588 children ages 0-11 have tested positive for COVID-19 this month. In comparison, 459 children ages 0-11 tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2021. Only 68 children, ages 0-11, tested positive for COVID-19, in June 2021. 

Officials also confirmed on Monday that the number of active cases is the second-highest it has been since the pandemic began, just 160 cases below the all-time high set in January 2021. 

Officials said over 263,000 residents have been fully vaccinated. 
 