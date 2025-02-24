'Montrose Assailant' arrested on roof, was on probation when accused of attacking multiple women

The Brief A man accused of attacking multiple women in Montrose is now behind bars. He was arrested after trying to run from police by climbing a building. His criminal history shows he was on probation when these attacks happened.



The Montrose Assailant who blew up on social media

What we know:

Troy Johnson is now booked into the Harris County Jail after being arrested on Sunday accused of attacking multiple women in the Montrose area.

Johnson was arrested on two counts of evading arrest, one count of threatening robbery, and one count of attempted robbery.

Court documents say that Johnson is accused of attacking four different women in the Montrose area between February 16 through February 19.

The documents say he slapped one woman and punched another in the back of the head on different occasions.

The documents say the investigation began because of multiple posts through different media showing photos and videos of Johnson claiming he was assaulting women.

One video shows him following a woman who was walking her dog, yelling at her and demanding money. Other photos were taken by victims just before or after they claim Johnson attacked them.

A victim's account

Local perspective:

One victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, says she was attacked by Johnson on two different occasions.

"The first one was on January 21. He rode up on a bike behind me, cussing me out, then threw a ball at my head really hard," she said.

She says the other encounter was a couple of weeks later, and not too long after that, is when she saw Johnson posted on social media.

"I tried to make as much noise as I could on Next Door," she said. "And slowly more women started coming forward saying this is the man who attacked me too."

"I made a police report, and I'm going to press charges on both accounts," she said.

Court records don't reflect that the report has been tied to Johnson yet.

Should this man have been in prison?

Dig deeper:

Records show that in January 2023, Johnson was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Records show he was sentenced to five years ‘deferred adjudication of guilt’, which is similar to probation.

During that period, records show five different motions to revoke his adjudication were filed. If his adjudication was revoked, a judge would have the ability to sentence Johnson to prison time for his 2023 charge.

"But that didn't happen," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In May 2024, while still on the ‘probation’ period, Johnson was convicted of assault and sentenced to 300 days in jail.

Four months later, he was released from jail and then arrested and charged with theft a month later. He was convicted of that charge in November 2024 and sentenced to 60 days in jail.

"So you have an individual who's on probation for a violent offense who manages to rack up two convictions, one of them a felony, all while on probation," said Kahan. "You have women in the Montrose area who should have never ever been a victim of a crime because he should have been in prison," he said.

Johnson was eligible to be sent to prison for two to 20 years for his original assault change, according to Kahan.

What you can do:

If you have any information on Johnson or have an experience of your own, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department.