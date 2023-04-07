article

Police have identified a suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 26-year-old man in Houston last week.

According to Houston police, Montrel Lenard Burley, 40, is charged with murder in connection to the death of Darrell Gentry, 26. Burley and another suspect, who has yet to be identified, are not in custody.

Gentry was shot and killed in the 4600 block of San Felipe Street at Mid Lane on March 30.

Officers responded to a report of a drive-by shooting around 6:10 p.m. and found Gentry wounded in the parking garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported that two suspects fled in a black Subaru SUV at a high rate of speed.

Police at the scene of the initial investigation said the shooting was believed to be targeted.

Police are asking for the public’s help to locate Burley and identify the other suspect. Anyone with information can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.