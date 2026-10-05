Houston woman, her boyfriend charged with murder of her older sister

The Brief A 27-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her Houston apartment after a family member went to check on her. Police arrested the victim's sister, Alaya Sadae Jones, and her partner, Kaleb John Maglott, in connection with the fatal shooting. Jones confessed to detectives about her role in her sister's death.



A Houston woman and her boyfriend have been charged for allegedly killing the woman's sister while attempting to rob her.

Alaya Sadae Jones, 20, and Kaleb John Maglott, 25, are facing capital murder charges for the death of Jones' 27-year-old sister.

Woman, her boyfriend accused of killing her sister

What we know:

Houston police officers say they received a call on Thursday about a person down on Richmond Avenue. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Alaya Sadae Jones (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Court documents stated a relative became concerned when they had not heard from the victim. They went to her apartment and found the front door unlocked with the victim unresponsive inside. The family member reported she was on the floor "looking blue".

Surveillance video allegedly showed Jones leaving the apartment complex in the victim's vehicle along with Maglott in another vehicle, documents state.

Kaleb John Maglott (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Officials report finding the victim's vehicle parked next to a vehicle rented by Maglott.

Police took both Jones and Maglott into custody for questioning and during her interview with detectives, Jones admitted to her involvement in her sister's death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.