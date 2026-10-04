Streamer BenDaDonnn, security guard arrested following College Station police incident

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The Brief Benjamin Beard and another man were arrested in College Station on Sunday. Police say they were clearing the roadway in front of the bar when one of the men slapped an officer's hand. A second man reportedly interfered with the first suspect's detainment, claiming to be that suspect's security guard.



Popular Twitch streamer BenDaDonnn and his alleged security guard were arrested in College Station for an alleged altercation with police overnight.

Streamer BenDaDonnn, security guard arrested

What we know:

Records from College Station Police confirm that 34-year-old Benjamin Beard (known as BenDaDonnn online) was charged on Sunday with evading arrest. His bond is set at $7,000.

Another man, 29-year-old Kenny Carter, was charged with Interference with Public Duties. His bond is $4,000.

According to police, patrol officers were clearing people from a roadway in front of a bar when a group refused to comply with their commands. One officer tried to direct one person off the roadway, but the person reportedly slapped the officer's hand away.

The officer tried to detain that suspect when another person reportedly grabbed that officer, interfering with the arrest. Police say the second suspect claimed to be the first suspect's security guard.

At some point, police say the officer used a "less-lethal tool" on the first suspect as he tried to get away. The second suspect then pushed the officer to the ground as the officer tried to take the first suspect into custody.

Both men were eventually arrested. Police say they found a gun on the second suspect.

What we don't know:

Police didn't name the "less-lethal tool" that was used on the first suspect.