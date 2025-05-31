South Montgomery County: Chase suspect shot by deputy, officials say

The Brief Officials say a man fled from a traffic stop late Friday night. A deputy shot the man after he allegedly got out of the vehicle with a gun. The man's injuries are critical, but stable.



Officials with Montgomery County and the Texas Rangers are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that injured a chase suspect late Friday night.

Montgomery County: Deputy shooting near FM 1488

What we know:

According to the county sheriff's office, the incident started with a traffic stop in the southern part of the county.

Officials say deputies stopped a man in a white, late model Jaguar, but he fled the scene.

Another deputy went after the man along with troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Shenandoah officers reportedly used devices to deflate the driver's tires, causing him to stop on the on-ramp to FM 1488.

Officials say the driver then got out of the vehicle with a gun. The Montgomery County deputy then fired multiple shots, hitting the man.

Other units came to the scene and gave the man medical treatment until he was taken to a hospital. Officials say the man's condition is currently critical, but it's not worsening.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time. Officials say the chase suspect is 53 years old.

There is no information available on why Montgomery County deputies stopped the man initially.

What's next:

The shooting is under investigation that's being handled by the county sheriff's office's Major Crimes and Crime Scene units, the county district attorney's office, and Texas Rangers.