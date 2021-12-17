Montgomery County pursuit ends in deadly crash near Cleveland

article

A driver died after he crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler during a pursuit in Montgomery County, police say.

Multiple agencies were involved in the chase that reportedly began near I-69 and SH 242 around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The pursuit traveled north up the freeway for several miles until the vehicle exited at SH 105 in the Cleveland area.

According to Cleveland police, the driver lost control and crashed into the back of a parked 18-wheeler. The driver of the car died.

The 18-wheeler driver was asleep in his sleeper at the time of the crash, but authorities say he is OK.

Police say the impact of the crash moved the 18-wheeler up several feet.

