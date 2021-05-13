Montgomery County offering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

With the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) saying fully vaccinated residents need no longer wear masks, Montgomery County announced Thursday it would like to encourage more residents to get their shots.

In doing so, Montgomery County announced St. Luke's and Lone Star Family Health Center are offering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Woodforest Stadium on certain days this week.

To find more information, you're encouraged to reach out to the Montgomery County COVID-19 Call Center at 936-523-3916. The call center is available Monday - Thursday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. or Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

As of Thursday, Montgomery County says there are currently 1,402 cases of the coronavirus in the community, bringing the total to 53,505 since the pandemic began. 28,325 total residents have recovered but sadly, 299 have passed due to the deadly virus, and 76 patients are currently hospitalized.

For additional information on COVID-19 in Montgomery County, click HERE.

