Montgomery County man sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend's death

On Thursday, Joshua Andru Perkins was sentenced to life in prison in connection to the death of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Jada Loggins, in Montgomery County.

The 34-year-old was found guilty of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon - family violence.

Boyfriend sentenced in death of girlfriend

The backstory:

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney, Loggind was assaulted by Perkins in their home on Feb. 11, 2023.

Perkins texted his friend saying "Bro, I just fought her again," after the violent attack on Loggins, officials say. He did not call 911 until 30 minutes later and of those 30 minutes, 15 of them he spent on FaceTime with a friend.

The DA's Office reports when Perkins finally called emergency dispatchers, he lied about his name and claimed Loggins fell.

When first responders for to the home, they found Loggins unresponsive, and not breathing. They attempted lifesaving measures that restored her heartbeat. However, the 20-year-old was declared brain-dead two dates later because of severe blunt force trauma which caused a large subdural bleed and swelling.

According to court reports, evidence showed Perkins tried to cover up his crime by deleting incriminating texts and telling his friend to deny they talked. Testimony also claimed this was not the first time Perkins had been violent with Loggins during their six-month relationship. Officials also claim she had been in multiple incidents of abuse.

Loggins left behind a child.

What they're saying:

Chief Prosecutor Brittany Hansford says, "Jada cannot speak for herself, but this life sentence speaks on her behalf. It says her life mattered, her suffering mattered, and that the violence she endured will not be forgotten or excused. She deserved love and safety, not abuse and deception, and this sentence is justice for her, for her child, and for the family who now carries the weight of this tragic loss."

District Attorney Brett Ligon stated, "Jada’s story is a tragic reminder of that reality. In Montgomery County, we will continue to fight for victims, hold abusers accountable, and make it clear that violence in the home will never be tolerated."