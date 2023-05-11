article

Are you ready for hurricane season? It's less than a month away.

On Thursday morning, the Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, launched a billboard campaign to remind residents to prepare now.

The digital billboards have a countdown clock to the start of hurricane season, and then they will share preparedness messages for the remainder of hurricane season.

"This is part of the Gulf Coast Emergency Communications Network that Clear Channel sponsors for our Gulf Coast counties throughout the region," says Lee Vela with Clear Channel. "And when we have another incident, which we will, then we have protocols in place to go ahead and put up messages to the traveling public, as to shelter in place, evacuation, whatever the county needs to do. We are making these billboards, digital billboards, available to them to do that at no cost to the county."

Hurricane season officially begins next month.

"It's that time, isn't it? It's not if, it's when. But we don't know when, but we do know the general times in which a hurricane or tropical depression might come. It's going to be between June 1 and the end of November," Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough says.

Judge Keough is reminding residents to stock up on food and supplies now and have a plan for loved ones and your pets.

"Do not wait until the last minute. Start doing it right now, and you'll be so much happier," Judge Keough says.

