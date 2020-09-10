Montgomery County Judge, deputy constable involved in crash

article

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough was involved in a crash with a deputy constable on Thursday morning.

According to the county judge’s staff, Judge Keough is undergoing evaluation at the hospital. He is said to be alert, stable and experiencing some pain.

The deputy constable is also said to be undergoing evaluation.

"We want to lift the Deputy Constable and his family up in prayers at this time," the judge's staff wrote in a Facebook post. "Please keep the Judge and the deputy in your prayers at this time."