An investigation is underway along I-45 in Montgomery County.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence on the northbound side of I-45 at Oakwood Drive.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office provided limited information but said the investigation involves a firearm.

An investigation along I-45 in Montgomery County.

It is unclear if anyone is injured.

There were evidence markers and crime scene tape around a motorcycle in a frontage road lane. Another frontage road lane is also shutdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.