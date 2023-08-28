Two citations were issued after a fire came very close to some homes in a Montgomery County neighborhood, officials say.

According to the South Montgomery County Fire Department, multiple units responded to the fire in a drainage area between Legends Run and Wright’s Landing.

SUGGESTED: Montgomery County burn ban in effect for unincorporated areas

Officials say firefighters, with the help of residents, were able to keep the fire from directly damaging any homes. Several privacy fences were damaged by the fire.

The Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Montgomery Pct. 3 Constable’s Office assisted in the response.

Officials say MCOHSEM used a drone to track the fire spread and calculated the size of the fire to be just over seven acres.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to the fire department, the constable’s office investigated reports of fireworks in the area and issued two citations related to the fire.

Fire officials are reminding residents that the county is still under a burn ban, and that caution should be used with any heat source because it can spark up a fire on dry vegetation.