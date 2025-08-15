Montgomery County: Livingston man arrested, accused of supplying drugs leading to overdose

The Brief Anthony Flores is reportedly facing two charges for a drug overdose. An autopsy confirmed that a man who was found dead in May had overdosed. The arrest followed an investigation by a multi-agency task force.



A Polk County man is facing charges for supplying drugs that led to an overdose, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Montgomery County: Arrest tied to overdose

What we know:

The sheriff's office says they arrested 32-year-old Anthony Flores of Livingston on Tuesday. He has reportedly been charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death.

Flores' arrest is tied to another man's death in May. Authorities say the man was found dead during a welfare check on Fair Manor Circle. An autopsy later determined that he died from "an overdose of illegal narcotics."

Flores was identified as the man's drug supplier following an investigation by the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET). The team consists of officials from Montgomery County, Polk County, Texas DPS, Homeland Security, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

What we don't know:

The deceased man was not identified by authorities. They do say that he was 44 years old.

No other information is available.