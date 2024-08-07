A woman has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Felony Arson after being caught on camera setting fire to a porch early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the blaze, which damaged three vehicles and the front of a home on Rhode Island Street, forced a family of four to flee through the back door.

Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office investigators identified Christine Riley as the suspect. She was uncooperative and possibly armed, leading to a standoff with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team. Riley was apprehended safely after a 12-hour operation and taken to a hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The Fire Marshal’s Office praised the coordinated efforts of all involved agencies in resolving the situation.