Deer Park restaurant donates tacos to non-profit after hoax order went viral

The Brief El Rancho Grande Tex-Mex Grill donated 100 tacos to Houston-area non-profit The Wheelhouse. The restaurant decided to use the extra money they made after their Cinco de Mayo hoax taco order went viral. A person placed an order for 225 tacos and then blocked the restaurant's number without picking it up.



El Rancho Grande Tex-Mex Grill became the focus of a FOX 26 story after someone ordered 225 tacos and left them with a $757 bill on Cinco de Mayo.

Now, the business is giving back to the community which gave to them.

Donating tacos

After posting about the incident online, Deer Park came together with customers showing up to help, either by claiming the abandoned tacos or offering to pay for them.

SUGGESTED: Deer Park restaurant left with $700 taco order after customer blocks them

The story quickly became viral, and the family-owned business decided to use the extra money they received to make tacos for a local non-profit, The Wheelhouse.

El Rancho Grande Tex-Mex Grill donated 100 tacos to the organization, which helps men focus on recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

What happened to El Rancho Grande Tex-Mex Grill?

The backstory:

El Rancho Grande Tex-Mex Grill on Center Street shared the ordeal in a social media post that quickly went viral. The post described how a woman ordered dozens of breakfast tacos for a 6:30 a.m. pickup, then blocked the restaurant’s phone number after the food was prepared.

"We were at an Astros day game, and my son sent me a message saying we had an order for 225 tacos," said co-owner Dynora Guzman. "It was worth $757."

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Guzman and her family rushed to fulfill the massive order, calling in extra help from relatives and employees. But when they tried to reach the customer to let her know the order was ready, she hung up and then blocked their number, Guzman said.

"I understand things happen," she said. "But the fact that she took the time to block us and didn’t even have the courtesy to call — that’s what upset me.