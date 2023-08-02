Two Harris County suspects Diego Lara 19, and Christian Valadez,17, were both charged with evading in Montgomery County Tuesday morning after deputies attempted to stop them.

Courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff's Office: Diego Lara (left) Christian Valadez (right)

According to authorities, Montgomery County deputies were called to respond to a suspicious vehicle near Hidden Peak Drive and N. Cascade Height early Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that a green Toyota 4Runner had been circling an active construction site.

When deputies arrived they found the vehicle matching the description and attempted to stop the suspects as they began to evade with high speed.

The suspects eventually crashed the vehicle into a tree and exited running into a nearby wooded area.

Deputies were unable to locate suspects until 8:30 a.m. when a local resident spotted the two males walking in the area.

Deputies responded to the location and detained both suspects.

After investigating deputies found Lara and Valadez with active felon warrants out of Harris County and transported them both to the Montgomery County Jail.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office thanked the community involvement in keeping the neighborhoods safe and assisting law enforcement.

