One man is facing several charges after being arrested on Tuesday, authorities said.

Jason Payne is facing five counts of promotion/distribution of child pornography.

Officials said on Tuesday, a search warrant was conducted on a home located in La Porte.

The search warrant stemmed from a Montgomery County Precinct 3 Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce investigation into the offense of promotion and distribution of child pornography into The Woodlands.

Officials stated the initial investigation derived from Payne being associated with thousands of images and videos that depicted child sexual assault material and torture.

During the execution of the search warrant, Payne fled the location and attempted to conceal and destroy evidence. However, officials said several hundreds of videos depicting the child sexual assault material were recovered from the home.

Payne was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.

